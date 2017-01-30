MPs Who Voted For Referendum Now Trying to Block Result

27 MPs who voted in favour of holding an EU referendum now want to block the result. In June 2015, the following all voted to pass the European Union Referendum Act:

Owen Smith, Geraint Davies, Thangam Debbonaire, Peter Kyle, Neil Coyle, Daniel Zeichner, Tulip Siddiq, David Lammy, Catherine West, Helen Hayes, Kerry McCarthy, Ben Bradshaw, Jim Dowd, Mike Gapes, Rupa Huq, Ian Murray, Karen Buck, Jeff Smith, Ann Coffey, Vicky Foxcroft, Louise Ellman, Stephen Timms, Tom Brake, Tim Farron, Mark Williams, Alistair Carmichael and Caroline Lucas [Source: Hansard]

They wanted an In/Out EU referendum, it didn’t go their way and they are now voting to block Article 50. They only wanted to abide by the referendum result if they won…

UPDATE: Need a heart of stone not to laugh at David Lammy, who over the course of a few days in June 2015 voted both for an EU referendum and to nominate Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader. Life comes at you fast.

Quote of the Day

MoD Permanent Secretary Stephen Lovegrove on EU representation in recent Nato deployments:

“You will see that of the four lead nations, two of them – Canada and the USA – are not European nations. And, before too long, three of them won’t be.”

