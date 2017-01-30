Civil Servants Asked Not to Take Cake to Office Because It’s a “Public Health Hazard”

Civil servants have been asked not to bring cake into work because it could be a “public health hazard” to “those who have difficulty resisting”. The Civil Service Twitter account this morning asked: “Could your office cake culture be a public health hazard?”, linking to a post on the official Civil Service blog by a member of the Treasury’s “Wellbeing Workstream”, asking colleagues to be “mindful” of the snacks they bring to work:

“I do think we need to be more mindful of what is on offer in the office (not just during Ramadan), and of those who may suffer from or be susceptible to diabetes, of those who have difficulty resisting, or of simply not putting a spanner in the works of your colleague’s New Year’s resolution.”

The article goes on to say civil servants can bring cake in to the office “every once in a while”, but adds “perhaps the treats shouldn’t always be of the processed or sugary variety”. Ironic that this warning about bloated civil service fat cats perfectly highlights the problem of bloated civil service fat cats…