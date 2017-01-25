May Hits Corbyn With Killer Sadiq Quotes

Theresa May reads out Sadiq Khan’s quotes spoiling Corbyn’s main attack line on workers’ rights, as reported by Guido this morning. Another happy reader…

Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

