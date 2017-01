Labour have selected an ardent Remainer who backed Turkey joining the EU as their candidate in the Stoke-on-Trent by-election. Gareth Snell, a councillor who used to work in Tristram Hunt’s office, was the most vocal Remainer on the final shortlist. He has tweeted dozens of times about his opposition to Brexit, calling it a “massive pile of sh*t” and tweeting in support of Turkish membership of the EU. That sound you can hear is Paul Nuttall celebrating…