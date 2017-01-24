Article 50: Which MPs Are Voting Against

Below Guido introduces his list of MPs who have indicated that they will vote against Article 50. Our spreadsheet includes a column showing how each MP’s constituency voted in the referendum, quite a few are bravely planning to defy their own voters – those Welsh Labour MPs can expect a major UKIP challenge in 2020. LibDems Norman Lamb, Greg Mulholland and John Pugh are not on the list because they abstained from the last Article 50 vote and oppose Tim Farron’s position. Ken Clarke is the only Tory who has signalled an intention to vote against Article 50. Scroll to the right to see where each MP indicated their vote.

Get in touch with any names we’re missing…