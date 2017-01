Breaking Stateside:

FOX NEWS CHANNEL SIGNS FORMER UK INDEPENDENCE PARTY LEADER NIGEL FARAGE TO CONTRIBUTOR ROLE

NEW YORK — JANUARY 20, 2017— FOX News Channel (FNC) has signed former United Kingdom Independence Party Leader (UKIP) Nigel Farage as a contributor. In this role, he will offer political analysis across FNC and FOX Business Network’s (FBN) daytime and primetime programming.