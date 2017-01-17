John Woodcock’s Fake News

Labour MP John Woodcock tells his 26,000 Twitter followers this morning that “Brexit campaigners promised we would stay in” the single market:

This is just a lie. Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Andrea Leadsom from Vote Leave all said Brexit meant leaving the single market. Cameron and Osborne on the Remain side said the same thing.

“It was not even debated. You know why? The Brexiteers could not agree among themselves” @nick_clegg https://t.co/lORI9DiZhM — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) October 20, 2016

Woodcock’s Barrow-in-Furness voted 60% to Leave. His voters should know that their MP is lying to them.