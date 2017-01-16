Sion Simon Impersonating a Brexiteer

Judging by the campaign material above, you’d think Labour’s candidate for West Midlands mayor is a Brexit backer who wants to stick it to the Westminster elite. Vote Leave slogan? Tick. England flag? Tick. Platitude about how “Politicians in London have learnt nothing”? Tick. Laughable really, since Sion Simon is still a Member of the European Parliament, backed Remain in the referendum and has been a career Westminster Europhile. His first job was working as an adviser to the Shadow Europe minister, he then ran the Europe desk at Labour HQ, then worked at the Labour press office, then as a political journalist, then as “Alastair Campbell’s shorthand typist”, then as a Labour MP with two ministerial jobs under Gordon Brown, before going to Brussels and taking a fat MEP’s salary. The West Midlands voted overwhelmingly to Leave. “Take back control” indeed…