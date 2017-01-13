Prospective Labour Candidate is Dominatrix “Mistress Magpie”

A dominatrix who electrocutes clients for their sexual gratification today reveals plans to stand for election for Labour. “Mistress Magpie“, 39, hopes to give UKIP and the Tories a spanking at the 2018 Plymouth council elections. Proving Labour candidates are not always masochists, the buxom dom showed a local newspaper the tools of her trade. Lingering over a cane used in Singapore “for judicial punishments”, “Mistress Magpie” quickly retreated from a tough-on-crime position: “I will only use it lightly“. Margaret Corvid, originally from the United States, described Brexit as a “horror” before continuing:

“My husband and I visited a councillor, a sweet, odd, funny friend. We asked if a woman who whips men for a living could ever be elected. Maybe, he said; times are changing.”

Plymouth council’s new chief whip?