Team Corbyn Face Tristram Backlash

Labour MPs are privately flipping out following Tristram Hunt’s resignation. Guido has got hold of an email sent by Core Group Negative MP Neil Coyle this lunchtime to his party’s campaign co-ordinator, the Corbyn ally Jon Trickett, giving him both barrels under the subject line “No clear plan. Poor leadership”:

From: COYLE, Neil

Sent: 13 January 2017 12:09

To: TRICKETT, Jon

Subject: No clear plan. Poor leadership. Jon, Just a quick question given your role as our campaign lead: how do you and the leadership team aim to turn around Labour’s woes given the terrible ‘relaunch’, general polling, local election losses (including the shocking result in Sunderland yesterday), as well as the further by-election we now face. Your tweet below appears to be dangerously close to coming back to bite your backside – only this time you have a direct say over the lack of clear plan and poor leadership. Neil

Say what you really think…