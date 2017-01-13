Team Corbyn Face Tristram Backlash

Labour MPs are privately flipping out following Tristram Hunt’s resignation. Guido has got hold of an email sent by Core Group Negative MP Neil Coyle this lunchtime to his party’s campaign co-ordinator, the Corbyn ally Jon Trickett, giving him both barrels under the subject line “No clear plan. Poor leadership”:

From: COYLE, Neil
Sent: 13 January 2017 12:09
To: TRICKETT, Jon
Subject: No clear plan. Poor leadership.

Jon,

Just a quick question given your role as our campaign lead: how do you and the leadership team aim to turn around Labour’s woes given the terrible ‘relaunch’, general polling, local election losses (including the shocking result in Sunderland yesterday), as well as the further by-election we now face.

Your tweet below appears to be dangerously close to coming back to bite your backside – only this time you have a direct say over the lack of clear plan and poor leadership.

Neil

Say what you really think…

Tags: ,
People: /
January 13, 2017 at 12:31 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

City AM editor Christian May:

“Asked why he was leaving Corbyn’s Labour party to become a museum director, Tristram Hunt says he wants something more forward looking.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Guido is Secure Guido is Secure
Latest: “Queen Backs Brexit” Row Still Rages on Twitter Latest: “Queen Backs Brexit” Row Still Rages on Twitter
Labour Lose Sunderland Labour Lose Sunderland
Sweariest MP Revealed Sweariest MP Revealed
WATCH: Tories Launch Nuclear Missile At Corbyn WATCH: Tories Launch Nuclear Missile At Corbyn
PICTURE: Le Pen in Trump Tower PICTURE: Le Pen in Trump Tower
Tory: Will You Come to My Own Portrait Unveiling? Tory: Will You Come to My Own Portrait Unveiling?
Al-Jazeera Defends Jackie Walker Al-Jazeera Defends Jackie Walker
Here Are 6 Outlets Who Rejected BuzzFeed Memo Here Are 6 Outlets Who Rejected BuzzFeed Memo
Millionaire Hammond Claimed £90 For Smashed Phone Millionaire Hammond Claimed £90 For Smashed Phone
WATCH: Max Mosley Punches Policeman WATCH: Max Mosley Punches Policeman
New Momentum Chief on Copeland Selection Panel New Momentum Chief on Copeland Selection Panel
EU Faces Funding Cliff Edge EU Faces Funding Cliff Edge
Carney: Brexit Risks “Down” Carney: Brexit Risks “Down”
CNN Dumps on BuzzFeed CNN Dumps on BuzzFeed
D-Notice Issued on Trump Memo D-Notice Issued on Trump Memo
PMQs Sketch PMQs Sketch
Revealed: Al-Jazeera Israel Sting Reporter Revealed: Al-Jazeera Israel Sting Reporter
BuzzFeed is Failing Pile of Garbage BuzzFeed is Failing Pile of Garbage