Trump: BuzzFeed is a Failing Pile of Garbage

The President-Elect says BuzzFeed “is a failing pile of garbage”, then refuses to take a question from CNN because: “You are fake news.”

And responds to the Beeb: “BBC? That’s another beauty.”

Tags: , ,
People:
January 11, 2017 at 5:15 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Ben Smith, Buzzfeed’s Editor-in-Chief, on the Trump in Russia allegations

“…there is serious reason to doubt the allegations.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Runners & Riders Runners & Riders
Max Mosley’s Fascist Past Max Mosley’s Fascist Past
Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong Friends of Earth Fracking Wrong
Why are People Terrified of Milo’s Book? Why are People Terrified of Milo’s Book?
NEW BREXIT COIN NEW BREXIT COIN
Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic Guido’s Record 2016 Traffic
Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out Telegraph Hacks in Twitter Lock-Out
Happy Christmas from Guido Happy Christmas from Guido
Impress Regulators “Hate” Daily Mail “Scum” Impress Regulators “Hate” Daily Mail “Scum”
Murdoch Decries Fake News Murdoch Decries Fake News
Survey Says Survey Says
Oops Minister Oops Minister
BuzzFeed Jump on Outrage Bus BuzzFeed Jump on Outrage Bus
Government Values Guardian Readers Most Highly Government Values Guardian Readers Most Highly
Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event Naz Shah Attends Extremist-Linked Event
HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW HEIDI ALLEN IN MAYORAL ROW
Renzi Loses Referendum – Resigns Renzi Loses Referendum – Resigns
WATCH: Clegg Gets Brillo’d WATCH: Clegg Gets Brillo’d
Brexit Book War – Latest Brexit Book War – Latest