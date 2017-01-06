LibDem Rising Star Suspended After Complaint From Teenage Member

A Liberal Democrat rising star has been suspended from the party and is under investigation over alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a teenage member. Guido can reveal that Paul Halliday, a parliamentary candidate in Newport who was being lined up for another Commons run in the event of a snap election, is facing an internal probe. He has also been a minister at two churches and gave a campaign interview to Christian station Revelation TV. Halliday, who deleted his Facebook account yesterday after we approached his party for comment, denies the allegations and tells Guido his name will be cleared. A spokesman for the LibDems confirms: “He has been suspended and an internal investigation is underway”. A LibDem source says the complainant is under 18. Not the best start for the LibDem fightback…

