Corbyn’s Economist Jibe Backfires

After yesterday’s Economist front page attacking Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn saw an open goal:

Provoking this response from the Economist’s Britain editor:

That went well.

Quote of the Day

Trump jokes about media bias…

“The media is even more biased against me than ever before. You want the proof? Michelle Obama gives a speech and everyone loves it. It’s fantastic. They think she’s absolutely great. My Wife Melania gives the exact same speech! And people get on her case! And I don’t get it! I don’t know Why!”

