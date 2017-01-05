Farage Joins LBC as Presenter

LBC has just announced Nigel Farage has joined their team sheet as a permanent presenter – he has been doing guest slots on the popular talk station for months. The Nigel Farage Show will be on Monday to Thursday evenings from 7-8pm. Farage promised Nick Ferrari the slot will feature: “short, sharp, snappy contributions and at the end my final thought for the day, no holds barred.” He revealed the show will broadcast live from Washington on January 20th at President Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Farage once again Leading Britain’s Conversation…