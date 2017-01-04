Just 4% Public Support for Mosley’s Impress

Max Mosley was on the radio yesterday promoting his pet press regulator Impress, pledging more cash on top of the £4 million he has already spent bankrolling his vindictive revenge project. Today a YouGov poll finds just 4% of the public support a media watchdog funded by “rich and powerful” trusts like Mosley’s Impress. 49% say any press regulator should be funded by the press itself, rather than a millionaire with a vendetta. Somewhat outside the margin of error. Read WikiGuido on how Section 40 will gag the next expenses scandal, and why the Impress regulator is unfit for purpose here…