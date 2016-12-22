“Bastards” Chuka, Stella and Jess Attacked at Corbyn Christmas Party

Chuka Umunna, Stella Creasy and Jess Phillips were attacked as “bastards” at Jeremy Corbyn’s less than festive Christmas party last night. Guido has obtained a covert recording of the “JC4PM Christmas bash” at Conway Hall, where the audience heard speeches from Corbyn and John McDonnell. Our undercover recorder also had to sit through a speech by barmy Corbynista ‘comedian’ Ava Vidal, who launched into a sweary rant about Labour moderates:

“When did left-wing become an insult in Labour circles? It became an insult when certain people in the Labour Party, I’m naming no names… Stella Creasy, Chuka Umunna, Jess Phillips. Bastards, the lot of them. They’re the ones whose fault it is that people don’t even know what the Labour Party is any more.”

So much for the season of goodwill!

December 22, 2016 at 12:01 pm



Quote of the Day

Nick Clegg drops retirement hint

“I’ve been an MP for 11 years and I’ve been in politics a lot longer than that. I’m about to turn 50. Do I want to spend my whole fifties carrying on in politics? I will tell my constituency party before I tell anybody else having made up my mind in the next year or so.”

