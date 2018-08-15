WIKI TRANSITIONING

The artist formerly known as Wiki and sometimes as “Sophie”, is transitioning from a cutting edge right-wing website to a progressive left-wing website.

He says in the future he wants to be known as “Alex Wickham soon-to-be-Pol-Ed”. He has renounced the blogger name that he has answered to for the last 6 years. “I want to be accepted for what I always felt I was inside, a serious investigative journalist with a progressive outlook.” No longer will he shout profane abuse at politicians on the telly, no more ranting about LGBTQI+ issues unsympathetically or muttering about jihadis. No more totty watch.

Castrated and woke he will also increase his support for goverment politically and through taxation by going PAYE. Joyously embracing a more diverse environment of aging white middle-class hipsters. It is the future.