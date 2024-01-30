Science Minister Andrew Griffith has blasted the BBC licence fee and warns that it’s the next Horizon scandal in the making. The BBC shelled out a whopping £136 million last year for license fee collection, and hired over 1,000 personnel as part of the fee enforcement brigade. Perhaps investing in staff who adhere to the impartiality rules would be a better use of that money…

Now the fee has been hiked to £169.50 a year, Griffith is arguing that the current funding model cannot continue, something Guido can agree on. Griffith attacks the fact that licence fee evasion cases are prosecuted by the BBC’s TV Licensing arm, pointing to a suggestion that they should instead use the Crown Prosecution Service to avoid a Post Office-like scandal, where the “little person” is mercilessly and unjustly prosecuted. Strong and wise words…

