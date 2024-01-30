Simon Clarke Blasts Andy McDonald Over Teesworks

Taking a break from bashing his own party, Simon Clarke blasted Labour’s de-whipped Andy McDonald MP, saying in the Commons today that he believes he abused Parliamentary privilege over Teesworks, one of Europe’s biggest brownfield regeneration sites. Writing on X he said: “We need to reform our processes to ensure MPs can be held to account when an independent inquiry establishes a member made serious allegations that are untrue”. Clarke didn’t hold back in the Chamber either…

Last year, McDonald claimed in Parliament that there had been “industrial-scale corruption” at Teesworks, prompting an inquiry that last night concluded that there was no corruption or illegality linked to the project. Tees Valley’s mayor and Tory peer Ben Houchen has since accused McDonald of lying, costing Teesside investment & jobs. McDonald claims it is a damning report because it says governance and accountability could be improved…