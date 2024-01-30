Another week, and more squirming from Labour over their £28 billion a year green spending black hole. Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves was on LBC last night. While pledging to stick to the green plan, Reeves refused to acknowledge the £28 billion figure, only repeating the line that it would be subject to Labour’s “fiscal rules”. Meanwhile, it has been heavily trailed that Labour will drop the spending commitment altogether…

If Labour do formally ditch the £28 billion number, that’s not to say they won’t turn on the borrowing taps. Scrapping the figure but keeping the policy means they will have an unknown spending commitment – the Tories will say that their sums therefore do not add up. The policy would still require mass spending. That said, ditching the figure this early before the campaign does rob the Tories of what appears to be their main (or only) current attack line. Both LOTO and the Tories are spinning this one to death…