Ipsos‘ first political monitor of the year has some interesting swings. Labour’s lead jumps to 22 from 17 in December as only 20% say they are satisfied with the job Sunak is doing as PM. Sunak’s approval rating of -46 is the lowest of any Prime Minister one year out from election year…

It is armageddon for the LibDems as almost half of their total support is wiped out. It looks like they are suffering the consequences of Ed Davey’s abysmal performance dodging accountability in the wake of the Post Office ITV documentary. Reform sits on a low 4%, which party sources insist is an outlier with other polls this week placing them steady at between 9 and 12 points. Ipsos is opening up a wide gap with YouGov here…

48% of people say they have definitely decided who to vote for. Swings and roundabouts…