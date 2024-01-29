Colossal taxpayer cash wastage has feathers ruffled over in Wales. Welsh Labour recently made the decision to spend £4.25 million to buy a farm so it could be run by the company that organises the eco-luvvie Green Man festival. Its justification was that the state-owned facility could bring in “£23 million for the local economy, provide at least 38 new full-time jobs and support 300 local jobs through its supply chain”. This fresh justification for a command economy obviously turned out to be for the birds…

Guido wondered why even Welsh Labour made the bizarre decision to splash so much cash on the “creative hub” eco-diva farm, then remembered education minister Jeremy Miles, another current contender for FM, was caught at a secret undeclared dinner with the Green Man festival’s owner and its lobbying firm in 2022. He then “recused himself” from any future decision on whether to buy the farm. Farcical…

Now the Welsh government has been forced to shelve plans for the site after nesting ospreys were found on the site. As they’re Schedule 1 species protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, a 750-metre cordon has to be put in place – trashing all plans for the festival. That’s what you get when you osprey and pray with taxpayer cash…