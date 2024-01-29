Guido hears discussions over more on screen “f**kable” talent at the baby shard has been stirring up further drama after our report on TalkTV boss Wallace’s choice words earlier this month. Daisy McAndrew is said to be getting her claws out for Becca Hutson, kicking up a huge fuss about the young and fresh journalist doing The Talk. Following our report, McAndrew is said to be doubling down on her favourite refrain that she’ll be joining the rotating panelists on the new Newsnight when her “hubby“, John McAndrew, relaunches the fading show in a few months. That’s not the threat she thinks it is, Guido hears Wallace would be more than happy to see her go…