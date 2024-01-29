New polling from Yonder Consulting on Sunak’s generational smoking ban shows that the public is firmly behind Liz Truss in thinking that adults “must be able to make their own choices about their own lives“. 64% of adults say that when people reach 18 years of age they should be allowed to buy cigarettes and whatever other tobacco products they please. Only a quarter say they shouldn’t. Smokers’ rights group Forest commissioned the poll and is rightly warning we can’t have “a two-tier society” where some adults can and some can’t buy their fags. We already know the ban will cost the taxpayer £9 billion per year…

Liz Truss tells Guido in reaction to the poll: “This is what I am hearing from people I speak to in my South West Norfolk constituency. People want under-18s to be protected. They don’t want adults’ freedoms to be restricted. I fear this is a slippery slope“. Sunak’s useless and unpopular personal crusades are just ceding more ground to do-gooder control freaks…