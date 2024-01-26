The US State Department has just confirmed it has blocked further funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) amid allegations that 12 UNRWA employees may have been involved in the 7th of October Hamas attack on Israel. A spokesman said:

“The Department of State has temporarily paused additional funding for UNRWA while we review these allegations and the steps the United Nations is taking to address them. There must be complete accountability for anyone who participated in the heinous attacks of October 7“.

The EU is said to be “extremely concerned“, though has not announced it will cease funding. The UK isn 2022 sent £16,624,272 to UNRWA – the 13th biggest global donor – and has ramped up funding in recent months. Labour’s position when the US last suspended funding was that the UNRWA is “a vital UN refugee agency” and stopping funding was “shameful“. Has that position changed?

Guido has asked the FCDO if it plans to do the same.