Holden and Farage Agree to Consider Tory Membership – After the Election

Conservative Party Chairman Richard Holden has hinted at the prospect of Nigel Farage donning the Conservative Party colours. Holden told GB News that the Tories would “consider” Farage’s “application” based on its “merits.Far from a denial, Holden laughed, affirming that it’s “definitely not” a closed door…

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage hasn’t ruled out a political comeback. On GB News Wednesday night he teased the possibility of re-entering the Westminster scene, revealing if he returned, his “aim must be to win the general election after next…we need to have a credible opposition to Starmer who can come back and win the election after that.Nigel for the Tories in 2029?
