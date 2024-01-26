Last year the RAF was found to have unlawfully discriminated against white men in its recruitment practices. Now we know the price tag. The government has been forced to reveal that since 2019 the RAF has spent a whopping £1,563,084 “on funding both Ethnic Minority and Women campaigns and initiatives“. Spending from the marketing budget skyrocketed from £168,283 in 2020 to £921,111 the next year “to reach under-represented communities across the UK” – only for it to backfire. All amid defence spending cuts – go woke and go broke…

Lee Anderson sounded off to Guido about the cash splash: “Putin will be laughing into his vodka when he sees our armed forces investing time and effort into this woke nonsense“. Well said…