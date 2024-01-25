Welsh Labour has been keen recently to claim the UK is in recession for some reason. Even their official 2023-24 budget document twice featured the words prominently: “The UK economy is in recession”. A good enough excuse for the Welsh Government’s £900 million budget shortfall – if only it were true…

The Welsh Government has today been forced to admit their recession was a fantasy, admitting that GDP statistics “suggest that the UK economy did not enter recession“. They argue instead that “growth was still very low by historic standards and over the whole six month period the UK economy exhibited zero growth“. So, not a recession…

Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies tells Guido: “Labour ministers need to put their faulty crystal ball away and get on with the job of delivering for the people of Wales instead of blaming their vanity project-shaped budget hole on a recession that only they can see.” The socialist doomsayers got it wrong again…