The Times’ latest YouGov poll unsurprisingly shows Labour’s lead at 27 percentage points, while Rishi polls lowest since Truss’ resignation. It’s good news for Richard Tice though, as Reform UK are polling at their highest yet, taking a whopping 13%. That is only 7 percentage points away from the Conservatives. Nabbing more votes from those 2019 Tories…

Guido hears that Reform is getting their “best reception yet” at a by-election campaign in Wellingborough ahead of the 15th February, with candidate Ben Habib getting an earful of public fury at the Tories on the doorstep. Their speaking events have 30-50 people in attendance each time…

Habib tells Guido: “It is no surprise that Reform UK is rapidly climbing in the polls. It’s as much to do with the message of Reform UK as it is with the Conservative’s utter collapse.” Another Reform source tells Guido that with a Farage entry the party would “instantly gain at least three points – and the Tories would lose three”. Guido wouldn’t disagree. Whether Farage will make a return to politics is another question…