No surprises over in Rochdale as the i newspaper journalist Paul Waugh finds himself on nominations shortlist. The Constituency Labour Party will vote on Saturday at a slimmed-down event with 10 minutes for each speaker and pre-vetted questions. Labour HQ still insists it has nothing to do with the selection…

Meanwhile Waugh has broken his silence :

“During my 26-year career in political journalism, people from all sides of politics know I’m a straight dealer. But I can’t stand by to see the Tories ruin the NHS, having already trashed the economy and Britain’s global reputation. For me, it’s time to stop being a spectator and start being a player“.

According to Labour rules any candidate has to have been a party member for at least a year prior to selection. Guido wonders what local Labour members might make of Waugh’s declaration that Starmer’s Labour has “dumb” targets and that Sunak is “turning out to be a very competent Prime Minister“. If he gets the selection it’ll be a guaranteed entry for the veteran hack in Labour’s 111th safest seat…