The SNP will always have its defenders. This morning ScotNat apologist Kelly Given rowed with BBC Scotland presenter Kaye Adams about the Covid Inquiry’s decimation of Sturgeon and Yousaf. Given whined at scrutiny of politicians:

“I think, you know, why are we holding these people to account as if they’re not human beings? Nicola Sturgeon got a new phone or whatever, deleted her messages or whatever…“

Adams made the obvious point: “Because in this instance they’re not human beings, they’re politicians“. Guido has been saying it for years…

Given went on to defend Humza Yousaf allegedly being given a workaround by top officials to avoid wearing a mask at events – “just hold a drink in your hand“. Given said “the coverage around Humzsa Yousaf is outrageous… the advice was constantly changing, what is the problem with him asking for clarification of mask rules?”

“Kelly, he was the health secretary…” ‘Nuff said…