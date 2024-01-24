Tories Launch “Fake Kingswood Accent” Website Targeting Labour’s Chameleon Candidate

Let the lampooning campaign website commence. After ex-Lewisham mayor Damon Egan was caught changing his accent to fit in with his new prospective constituents in Kingswood the Tories have now launched a website, spotted by James Heale, called fakekingswoodaccent.exposed in which the public can decide for themselves which of Egan’s two voices is the more genuine. Egan now claims he “softened” his west country accent for Londoners…

Punters are asked: “Which accent is more honest? Lewisham Luvvie or Proper Kingswood“. Giving up an email address is the price to pay for such vital democracy…