A PMQs session with more energy this week as Starmer took the opportunity to jump on fresh Tory disunity, plugging it at least five times:

“Safely ensconced in Westminster, they get down to the real business of fighting each other to death. The country forced to endure their division and chaos – the longest episode of Eastenders ever put to film“.

So far no other Tory MPs have supported Clarke in calling for Sunak to resign. The splintered cart rumbles on…