Ex-Chief Secretary to the Treasury and senior Tory MP Simon Clarke dropped a bombshell op-ed in The Telegraph last night calling to “replace Sunak as PM or face a decade of decline”. Now two Tory MPs have declared they’ve submitted no-confidence letters and that’s just those who’ve publicly said so…

To have a sixth Prime Minister in 14 years and just before an election is probably not what it would take to turn around the dismal polls. Priti Patel called the op-ed “facile and divisive”, and David Davis said it was “silly” MPs are “putting their own leadership ambitions” first. Meanwhile, Clarke has joined the new Tory right group PopCon, making a keynote speech at its launch in February. As his piece was published, the rest of the group (along with some expected names Guido spotted such as Chris Philp, Brendan Clarke-Smith, and even former IEA Director General Mark Littlewood) were having a dinner at Nadine Dorries’ favourite club, 5 Hertford Street, and so far it looks like Clarke has upset them all too. Liz Truss and other PopConners have made it clear they don’t back his intervention. Still, it’s a dire situation for Number 10…