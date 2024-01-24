George Monbiot’s Conflict of Interest Hypocrisy

Guardianista eco-warrior George Monbiot attacked the Institute of Economic Affairs’ Reem Ibrahim on Politics Live today for what he thinks is a conflict of interest – she could only be arguing for liberty and free markets if she were funded by “dark money” corporations and evil men in suits. Cranks like Monbiot are exactly why think tank donors’ identities ought to be protected…

Guido is surprised to see Monbiot spouting about shrouded interests seeing as his own past isn’t so clean. Guido recalls the eco-crank’s very public dressing down by The Guardian when it emerged he had been promoting charities he was working for in his articles without declaration to his editors. Monbiot agreed to do charity work from 2013-16 worth £25,000 after defaming Lord McAlpine in 2012. He decided part of that would be to publicise the charities in his columns and nominate their personnel for awards. That just happens to be a clear violation of editorial standards…

He was caught out in 2016 after a sleuth got in touch with The Guardian about Monbiot’s covert activities. Glass houses…