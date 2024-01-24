Back in 2012, Guido surfaced a series of revelations about a Tory councillor in Wandsworth, Robert Morritt, who was subsequently expelled after fiddling expenses and fraudulently conning the local Tories out of over £50,000. Guido can reveal that a decade later the fraudster is back with a bang…

The Wandsworth Conservatives formed a group with the Wimbledon Conservatives around a decade ago, which have sub associations including Battersea, Tooting, and Putney. These Tory associations under the Wandsworth Conservatives have shared offices and management of money. Morritt, though not a councillor, is the Chair of the Putney Association and has been for a year. Now he is campaigning to have total control of the Putney Association and its finances…

Next Monday, Morritt is holding a meeting to convince the Putney Tory Association to branch away from the Wandsworth Conservatives, meaning he will be in total control of finances and the association. If voted in favour, which local Tories expect, then our man might return to swindling scene once again. Putney Tory candidate Lee Roberts should rethink its cheques and balances…