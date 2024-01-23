Welsh Labour is dealing with a fiscal headache. It has been revealed that Welsh Labour’s free prescriptions policy cost £14.5 million in the last year alone. In the last five years pharmacists’ dispensation of free Paracetamol tablets has picked up a price tag of a whopping £13,469,802. A bitter pill to swallow…

Meanwhile, among outgoing First Minister Mark Drakeford’s lasting achievements is a £900 million budget shortfall that has accumulated while Senedd politicians spaff cash on woke jobs and 20 mph speed limits. Appealing to the ghost of Nye Bevan with free prescriptions will always cause a headache…