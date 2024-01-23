Guido was scrolling on Twitter earlier and noticed a reply to a BBC article about the Tory right factions rebelling over Rwanda. The tweet likens the Rwanda bill scuffle to “Fascists versus (just a little bit less) Fascists but liars, cheats and charlatans all the same“. Naturally it got very little attention, apart, bizarrely, from No 10’s Deputy Chief of Staff Will Tanner. Tanner gave it a like…

Tanner doesn’t have one of those “Likes and Retweets are not endorsements” (when they usually are) notices in his bio. Funnily enough it was Tanner who got rolled out to negotiate with rebellious MPs last week – maybe he wanted to vent online…