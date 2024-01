New figures from the Office for National Statistics show that borrowing hit £7.8 billion in December last year. That’s well below the forecast £14 billion…

Debt interest payable of £4 billion in was the lowest December figure since 2020 while borrowing in the financial year-to-December was £11 billion higher than the year before at £119 billion and therefore the fourth-highest on record. That said, continued undershoots of forecasts will give Hunt’s team more confidence for tax cuts in March…