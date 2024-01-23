Guido has made a big 2024 methodical update to the canonical SpAd List lots of sideways moves and just six names added to the roster. These are the latest updates:

Megan Harris – moves from deputy head of broadcast to managing media operations for events and visits. Worked on Sunak’s leadership campaign and was briefly communications adviser to the then-business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Madeline Sibley – replaces Harris as deputy broadcast head, moving from the Cabinet Offfice. Maddie also worked on Sunak’s leadership campaign…

Megan Tretheway – Downing Street environment and transport policy head – replacing Meera Vadher. Previously a DEFRA SpAd since 2021…

Innes Taylor – Downing Street union policy head. Previously special adviser to Gavin Williamson and CCHQ native…

Lara Newman – Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott’s aide.

Eve Lugg – Cabinet Office. Previously a policy research officer.

Matt Cox – Energy Security and Net Zero.

Tyler Walsh – Wales Office.

If you need to know who’s who, you know where to go…