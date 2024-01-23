Need to Know: Full Updated SpAd List
mdi-fullscreen
Guido has made a big 2024 methodical update to the canonical SpAd List lots of sideways moves and just six names added to the roster. These are the latest updates:
- Megan Harris – moves from deputy head of broadcast to managing media operations for events and visits. Worked on Sunak’s leadership campaign and was briefly communications adviser to the then-business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg.
- Madeline Sibley – replaces Harris as deputy broadcast head, moving from the Cabinet Offfice. Maddie also worked on Sunak’s leadership campaign…
- Megan Tretheway – Downing Street environment and transport policy head – replacing Meera Vadher. Previously a DEFRA SpAd since 2021…
- Innes Taylor – Downing Street union policy head. Previously special adviser to Gavin Williamson and CCHQ native…
- Lara Newman – Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott’s aide.
- Eve Lugg – Cabinet Office. Previously a policy research officer.
- Matt Cox – Energy Security and Net Zero.
- Tyler Walsh – Wales Office.
If you need to know who’s who, you know where to go…