Another week, another revelation of how our Khan spends taxpayer cash. This time it turns out the London mayor has spent £1.23 million in the last year providing advice and support to help migrants stay in the UK and nullify “increasingly hostile policies” of the government. This is duplicating services that are already provided by boroughs and councils. Since 2023, Khan has spent:

£429,000 on “services that improve resilience of the migration sector” including training, advice and support for migration agents.

£200,000 on “improving understanding on core issues” including “the development of practices that enable migrant voices to be heard” in policy making.

£601,000 providing immigration advice and support.

Meanwhile Khan hikes his share of council tax from April by 8.6% – more than twice the rate of inflation…