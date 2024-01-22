New data from insolvency specialist Begbies Traynor has the number of businesses in in “critical” financial distress up a whopping 26% in Q4 2023 on the previous quarter. Whose figure was itself a 25% rise on Q2…

47,477 businesses are now on the brink. Meanwhile, insolvencies are at their highest level since the financial crisis and UK equity capital markets are on a steep decline. Construction, health, real estate, and education are reported to be in the most danger. With sky-high taxes and the death of cheap money it’s now a game of survival…