The London Mayor has been boasting on Twitter about how the “vast majority” of tube lines will have network coverage by the end of this year. If only that were true…

Stream, text and call on the TfL network now that 4G and 5G is being fully rolled out ⚡ Parts of the Central, Jubilee, Northern, and Elizabeth line are already connected, and the vast majority of the Tube and Elizabeth line will have coverage by the end of 2024. pic.twitter.com/bvyaRo74KV — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) January 21, 2024

The post is not true. Just weeks ago Khan said in a press release: “20 per cent of Tube stations with platforms underground now have mobile coverage, with this number expected to double by Spring 2024“. Khan actually pledged to have network on all tubes by 2024 in his 2021 manifesto, and yet the networks involved in distributing 4G/5G across the tubes have said the plan’s been delayed until at least 2026. Khan’s literally having to make up victories now…