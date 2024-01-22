It’s no secret that CCHQ are having a hard time spinning the government’s performance, though it’s no wonder when they can’t even get the small tasks done on time. Christmas came late for many poor Tory councillors, as they are only just now getting the PM’s Christmas card, sent with an additional apology note for the delay. The moving letter from the party’s Head of Local Government writes: “for those affected, it will have been disappointing…I’m sure you can appreciate that it’s no small task to execute such a large project“. If sending out a card is too large a project for these guys…

Better late than never?