CCHQ Apologises for Delayed Christmas Cards From Sunak as It Was “Such a Large Project” mdi-fullscreen

It’s no secret that CCHQ are having a hard time spinning the government’s performance, though it’s no wonder when they can’t even get the small tasks done on time. Christmas came late for many poor Tory councillors, as they are only just now getting the PM’s Christmas card, sent with an additional apology note for the delay. The moving letter from the party’s Head of Local Government writes: “for those affected, it will have been disappointing…I’m sure you can appreciate that it’s no small task to execute such a large project“. If sending out a card is too large a project for these guys…

Better late than never?
mdi-tag-outline CCHQ Christmas Card
mdi-timer January 22 2024 @ 17:00 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments