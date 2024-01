Three months is a long time in politics. That’s presumably how long it took Labour’s new MP for Mid-Bedfordshire to tire of his constituents, as he’s now confirmed his chicken run to the re-established seat of Hitchin for the General Election. Boundary changes leave Mid-Bedfordshire a little less appealing to a Labour MP who has had a small taste of Westminster – Hitchin is around 100 places higher on Labour’s target list. Guido Squawks will be sure to greet him on his arrival…