Spun, Shortened Sunak Clip Without Context Goes Viral

Sky News correspondent (and wife of Ed Miliband’s former spokesman) Tamara Cohen tweeted an “exclusive” video, accompanied by a Sky article, of Rishi Sunak apparently laughing and walking away when talking to a nurse. Cue pundits chatting about how this doesn’t bode well for the campaign and an official quote from Wes Streeting. As it turns out, the tweeted video has been shortened…

The full video shows Sunak exchanging amicably with the woman while on the move and receiving her thanks. Not the first time this has happened recently…