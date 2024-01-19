Sadiq Khan’s call in show with the sycophantic James O’Brien hit a bit of a snag this morning when a mother called in to say she couldn’t buy food thanks to the ULEZ tax. Because she earns enough to not qualify for benefits she has her finances “wiped out before I even start my month” thanks to ULEZ fees. She said she is “waiting for pay day just to buy milk”, to which Khan’s predictable response was to blame the government for freezing benefits and advertise the ULEZ scrappage scheme to help her with bills. How magnanimous…

The mother rightly pointed out “for the scrappage scheme they only give you £2,000. £2,000 is not going to buy me a ULEZ car“. Khan’s response: “With respect, it does“. Guido’s not sure where Khan is buying his new vehicles. The median price of a ULEZ-compliant vehicle in 2021 was £12,989 – that figure has now risen to £18,295. In February last year there were 43,359 ULEZ-compliant cars for sale in London with an average cost of £15,000 and £19,991 for petrol and diesel respectively. While individuals live from cheque to cheque Khan rakes in £26 million a month from ULEZ to spaff on pre-election tube ticket giveaways…