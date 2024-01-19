The Covid inquiry has heard this morning that Nicola Sturgeon “retained no messages whatsoever” from the pandemic. That explains her constant refusal to confirm which messages have been retained. If it looks like a cover-up and sounds like a cover-up…

Jamie Dawson KC said:

“Under the box ‘Nicola Sturgeon’, it says that messages were not retained, they were deleted in routine tidying up of inboxes or changes of phones, unable to retrieve messages.What that tends to suggest is at the time that request was made Nicola Sturgeon, the former first minister of Scotland, had retained no messages whatsoever in connection with her management of the pandemic”.

While SNP officials were busy torching message archives, Sturgeon was happy to use the Covid inquiry for political point-scoring and anti-Brexit attacks. It doesn’t look like the inquiry will get much more out of her…

UPDATE: Messages between senior Scottish Government officials hve been shown to the inquiry: