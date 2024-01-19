Guido has been highlighing for a while the £28 billion-a-year spending plan black hole for a while, and how Labour’s sums don’t add up. Now Labour sources have spun to The Sun that the party is ditching the £28 billion commitment to green projects altogether. In 2021 Reeves pledged to hit that target every year from entering office, and then that changed to the second half of parliament, now they are trying to back away from it altogether. Somewhat incoherently the same source tells The Sun “We’ll keep the promise to turn Britain into a clean energy superpower”. If they want to stick to their green pledges as they say the do, then a vast amount of borrowing is still necessary.

The question is what their new target figure will be, and whether that be achievable either. LOTO’s spin that they’re dropping the figure doesn’t make their unfunded plans any clearer. Just because Rachel Reeves is backing away from the number doesn’t mean she won’t turn on the borrowing taps if she gets the keys to the Treasury…

UPDATE: Tories have jumped on the spin. Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Laura Trott MP tells Guido:

“Labour’s 2030 policy remains in place and that means £28 billion of unfunded spending every year. It’s clear now that Sir Keir Starmer cannot say how he would fund his £28 billion a year spending spree, because he doesn’t have a plan to pay for it – and that can only mean thousands of pounds more in tax for families.”

Keir Starmer confirmed that the £28 billion spending promise will “of course” be in the Labour manifesto last Sunday to Laura Kuenssberg:

Don’t believe the spin…