Labour Minister’s Contradiction Over Brexit Dividend Bill

Labour’s Brexit hypocrisy is evergreen. This week the government’s Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill went through the its third reading – it prevents the export of animals for fattening or slaughter. Shadow environment minister Ruth Jones chose to attack the government over the bill only appearing now:

“It beggars belief that it has taken so long to bring this unnecessarily cruel trade to an end. That is why Labour supports the Bill. We have long called for the ban on live exports for slaughter and fattening from or through Great Britain.

It beggars belief that Jones chose not to mention that the bill is only now possible thanks to Brexit, which why it hasn’t been policy until now. Perhaps it’s something to do with Jones’ devout Remainer beliefs, having voted Remain and virulently attacking a “damaging Tory Brexit”. You can’t have it both ways…